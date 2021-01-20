Zacks: Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $263.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

BLUE opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

