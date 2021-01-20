Zacks: Analysts Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

