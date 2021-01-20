Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.48). W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE WTI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 442,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

