Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.
In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WELL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 20,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,428. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
