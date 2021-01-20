Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.57). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $229.58.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

