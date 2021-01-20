Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post sales of $479.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.90 million to $482.00 million. Teradata reported sales of $494.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 260.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 495,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradata by 863.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 223,290 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Teradata by 37.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

