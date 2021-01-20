Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

