Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.10 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $383.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.30 million. PTC posted sales of $356.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,000,189. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.