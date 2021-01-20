Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 145,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

