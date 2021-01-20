Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

