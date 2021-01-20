Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million.

KMDA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,337. The firm has a market cap of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth $4,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

