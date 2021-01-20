Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $70,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

