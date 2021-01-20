Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

