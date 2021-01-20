Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Haemonetics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.00. 24,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

