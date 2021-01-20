Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

GNRC stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.01. 6,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,775. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $269.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

