Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $158.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $603.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.15 million to $606.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $647.32 million, with estimates ranging from $626.45 million to $663.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OFC. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

