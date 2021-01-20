Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colfax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 23,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,669. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

