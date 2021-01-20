YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00531125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.47 or 0.03856756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012840 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

