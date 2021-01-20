YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.