YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

