YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $221.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

