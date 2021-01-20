YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Allstate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

NYSE ALL opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

