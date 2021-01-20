YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

