YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

