YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of MET opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

