YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 398 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.13. The company has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

