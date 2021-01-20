YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

