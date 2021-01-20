YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $30,456.27 and $26.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.67 or 0.03722084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00414483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01400030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00551235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00432391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00272492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021894 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.