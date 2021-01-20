Ycash Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $502,683.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,724,000 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

