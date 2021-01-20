Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:IGIH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:IGIH)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 1,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.