XP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 45,955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,024 put options.

XP stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,831,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XP shares. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

