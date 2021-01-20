Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.