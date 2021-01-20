Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

