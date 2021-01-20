Xaya (CHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,714.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3,714.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,480,022 coins and its circulating supply is 45,337,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.