Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.28 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.28 million and approximately $37.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $42.23 or 0.00118749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00050316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00119156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00251182 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,737.50 or 0.94860096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,995,495 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

