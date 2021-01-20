WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

WPX opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,884,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 937,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 918,308 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 888,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 794,961 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

