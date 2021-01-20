WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 890 Average Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 890 ($11.63).

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

WPP plc (WPP.L) stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 789.80 ($10.32). 2,685,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,150. WPP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031 ($13.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 675.91.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

