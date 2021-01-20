Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Cap of $123,597.07

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $123,597.07 and $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

