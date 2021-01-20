World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.65. 615,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 372,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $87,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

