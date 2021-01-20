World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRLD stock opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $836.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $28,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,535.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,590 shares of company stock worth $3,903,129 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

