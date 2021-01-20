WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

