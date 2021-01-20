WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of IPO opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

