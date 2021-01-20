Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 35,471 shares.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

