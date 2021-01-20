Wipro Limited (WIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Wipro has increased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years.

WIT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

