WINk Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007702 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

