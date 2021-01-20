Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,940.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $11,940.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

