Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 1826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.95.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

