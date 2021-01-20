Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.38

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 263315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

