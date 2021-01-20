Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NYSE WSM opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

