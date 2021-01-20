William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

SDC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

